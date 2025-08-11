© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
OpenAI debuts 'research' chatbot GPT-5

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

The new generation of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, “should feel less like ‘talking to AI’ and more like chatting with a helpful friend with PhD-level intelligence,” according to the company.

GPT-5 improves on previous versions of ChatGPT in several ways, OpenAI said, including in its ability to quickly code software from simple prompts.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

