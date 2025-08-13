Team Conrad or Jeremiah? How 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' enraptured and divided audiences

/ Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Erika Doss/Amazon Content Services)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is one of the shows this season that’s on everyone’s minds. The love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin and the Fisher brothers, brooding Conrad and carefree Jeremiah, has the internet divided.

(L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City.

The show is back for a third and final season, and host Robin Young speaks with showrunner and creator Jenny Han about why the drama has captured so many.

