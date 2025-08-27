© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergency Appeal: KBIA needs your help to raise $500k for our Resilience Fund. Make an emergency gift now

In new cookbook 'Boustany,' chef Sami Tamimi highlights the flavors of his Palestinian homeland

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT
The cover of "Boustany" and author Sami Tamimi. (Courtesy of Ten Speed Press and Issy Crocker)
/
The cover of "Boustany" and author Sami Tamimi. (Courtesy of Ten Speed Press and Issy Crocker)

Chef, food writer and restaurateur Sami Tamimi is credited with changing the way people eat, bringing Middle Eastern flavors into everyday meals. He and chef Yotam Ottolenghi won the James Beard Foundation International Book Award for “Jerusalem: A Cookbook,” and, more recently, Tamimi co-authored the award-winning “Falastin.”

Now, the Palestinian chef, who’s lived in Jerusalem, Italy and the United Kingdom, has released “Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine,” his most personal cookbook yet. It’s as much a love letter to Palestinian food and culture as it is to his grandparents, whose farm introduced him to the flavors of his homeland.

Tamimi joins host Robin Young to discuss his new book and what it means to him.

Book excerpt: ‘Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine’

By Sami Tamimi

Eggplant & chickpeas with green lemon sauce

Eggplant and chickpeas with green lemon sauce. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)
/
Eggplant and chickpeas with green lemon sauce. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)

Asparagus, leek and hazelnut galette

Asparagus, leek and hazelnut. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)
/
Asparagus, leek and hazelnut. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)

Loaded sweet potatoes with black-eyes peas

Load sweet potatoes with black-eyed peas. (
/
Load sweet potatoes with black-eyed peas. (

Reprinted with permission from “Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine” by Sammi Tamimi, copyright 2025. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom