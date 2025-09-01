The thriving sea glass community is rife with controversy

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

Hundreds of thousands of people belong to sea glass organizations.

We revisit host Robin Young’s October 2024 conversation with sea glass hunter and crafter David Lee Valle. They talk about the beauty of sea glass and the dissension in the industry over people throwing new glass into the oceans in order to generate more.

