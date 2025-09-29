AI chatbots are a growing part of our lives. Some experts worry they're distorting reality

/ The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly intertwined with every aspect of our daily lives, journalists and experts are hearing from people who say that AI chatbots have convinced them that the world they live in isn’t real.

We hear from Kashmir Hill, features writer for the New York Times covering technology, who has been writing about this

