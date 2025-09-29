Box set includes previously unreleased Patsy Cline songs

Click here for the original audio.

A Patsy Cline album released earlier this year, called “Imagine That: The Lost Recordings (1954-1963),” includes live tracks that have never been public until now. Cline helped create the Nashville Sound, a crossover between country and pop, in the 1950s and 1960s. Her life was tragically cut short when she died at just 30 years old in a plane crash.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, and with music historian and lifelong Patsy Cline fan George Hewitt, about this new box set.

