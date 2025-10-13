In Marc Maron's last 'WTF' podcast episode, Obama offers advice on closing chapters

The bi-weekly podcast by actor and comedian Marc Maron ended with presidential flair — capping a more than 15-year run that reached millions of listeners.

Episode 1,686 of WTF with Marc Maron dropped on Monday featuring former President Barack Obama as the final guest.

At the start of the episode, Maron explained that he wanted to speak with someone who can help not only reflect on the podcast's legacy, but how he and his listeners should navigate the world. He also wanted insight from the former president on the current state of politics moving forward.

"And how do we do it with some grace and perhaps some hope and some focus," Maron said, asking how to engage in civil discourse.

Obama first appeared on WTF back in 2015, recording from inside Maron's garage. For the second conversation, Maron said it was only fair that this time he host the show from Obama's house in Washington, D.C.

During their hour-long talk, the two spoke about President Trump's second administration, the impact of social media and the need to treat others with decency and respect.

Maron launched WTF with producer Brendan McDonald in September 2009 when podcasting started to gain traction. Over the years, it became the go-to spot for in-depth conversations with actors, directors, writers and most notably, other comedians. Some entertainers who appeared on the podcast include Robin Williams, Louis C.K. and Lorne Michaels.

WTF won several awards throughout the years, including Best Comedy Podcast in 2016 by the Academy of Podcasters.

In July, Maron told NPR's Fresh Air that ending the podcast was a difficult decision, but that he and McDonald had reached a point where they were proud of what they created and were feeling burnt out.

"I just don't think there's any shame in stopping if moving forward would compromise either my or Brendan's vision of the thing or our ability to do it," he said on Fresh Air. "We've maintained our audience all these years, and a lot of them are very close to me. And oddly, the decision made sense to a lot of them."

Part of Maron's charm on WTF was his vulnerability. He openly discussed his struggles with anxiety, loss and past addiction to drugs and alcohol. During the last episode of WTF, Maron told Obama that he was ready for the break but he also felt some nervousness about what comes next.

"There is sort of a fear there, of what do I do now?" he said.

"There is a feeling of like, how am I going to feel less alone? How am I going to deal with my mental this or that? And how am I going to find, you know, a way to exist in the world that we're living in?" Maron added.

The former president responded by sharing how he adjusted to life after leaving the White House.

"Don't rush into what the next thing is. Take a beat and take some satisfaction," Obama said. "Pat yourself on the back for a second."

