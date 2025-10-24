Trump leaves D.C. for foreign trip during shutdown and East Wing demolition

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk about the week in politics with NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, including how President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House is resonating during the ongoing government shutdown.

