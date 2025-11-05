Chef Tom Colicchio teaches how to 'Think Like a Chef' in 25th anniversary edition

In his book “Think Like a Chef,” Tom Colicchio explains how to think about techniques and ingredients the way professionals do, to understand food and cooking better.

Colicchio, award-winning chef, restaurateur, and head judge and executive producer of the Bravo show “Top Chef,” talks about the 25th anniversary edition of “Think Like a Chef,” his philosophy toward food, how food TV has gotten more people interested in cooking, and why the current economic factors are making it challenging to own a restaurant.

