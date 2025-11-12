Humane Society begins property demolition for new shelter

The Central Missouri Humane Society began demolition of its newly purchased property Wednesday on East Brown School Road to make way for building a new shelter.

The property will become a "new state-of-the-art animal care campus," according to a news release from the Humane Society. A completion date has so far not been announced.

The demolition is expected to last about a week, and it will clear a house and a concrete shed from the 17.5 acre property.

Julie Aber, the Humane Society's executive director, called the demolition an "important milestone."

“Each step brings us closer to building a safe, modern space that better serves the animals, staff, and community who depend on us," Aber said in the release.

The Humane Society plans to build a $25 million shelter, including 30,000 square feet of indoor space. Once the new facility is completed, it will provide more space for animal care, improved medical and intake areas, community education spaces.

As of mid-October, the Humane Society has raised $11 million of the amount in donations for the new shelter.

