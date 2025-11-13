© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
George Orwell documentary explores writer's life and ideas

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM CST
A portrait of George Orwell and a £2 coin. (The Royal Mint/PinPep via AP)
The Royal Mint/PinPep via AP
In the new documentary “Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5,” filmmaker Raoul Peck explores the writer George Orwell’s life and how his experiences informed his ideas and his writing.

The film intersperses clips from other films, including adaptations of Orwell’s novel “1984,” with news and found footage of leaders, wars, and oppression that echo Orwell’s warnings in “1984” and his other writing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Raoul Peck, who produced and directed the film.

