Trump announces new battleships named after him, warns Venezuelan leader not to 'play tough'

President Trump announced he wants to build a new “Trump class” of battleships, called the “Golden Fleet,” and he said he will help design them. He also warned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro not to “play tough.”

Host Scott Tong talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He is a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

