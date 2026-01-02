© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Is the semicolon dead?

WBUR
January 2, 2026

The semicolon has been described as a “graceful pause” in writing. But this graceful punctuation mark is being forgotten.

Grammar and punctuation are subjects that some people have strong feelings about. Last July, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke to Mark Lasswell, an associate op-ed editor at the Washington Post, about what the semicolon is for and why it’s fading away.

