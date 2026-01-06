© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
'Cover-Up': How one investigative journalist uncovered lies, corruption and abuse of power

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
Journalist Seymour Hersh in "Cover-Up." (Courtesy of Netflix)

The new Netflix documentary “Cover-Up,” directed by Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, looks back at the career of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who exposed the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War, the CIA spying on American college students, torture by the CIA and U.S. military at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, among other stories that officials tried to cover up.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with director Poitras and Hersh about the documentary.

Here & Now Newsroom