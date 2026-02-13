© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could the EPA's decision to abandon climate change regulation give more power to the states?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST

The Trump administration has revoked the scientific finding that justifies the federal government’s regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with University of California, Los Angeles legal scholar Ann Carlson, an expert in U.S. environmental law and former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom