Unredacted Epstein files and the debate over ICE shape week in politics

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd assess the week in politics with Marc Caputo of Axios and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott, including how the Trump administration is handling the latest revelations from unredacted government files about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and whether there will be any changes to how federal agents conduct immigration enforcement as the Department of Homeland Security heads for a shutdown

