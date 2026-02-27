This community festival embraces the joys of a frozen lake — while it still has one

MADISON, Wis. — Earlier this month, Madison, Wis., was host to the city's 14th annual Frozen Assets Festival. "When our lakes are frozen, they are truly our greatest asset," says James Tye, executive director and founder of Clean Lakes Alliance, the nonprofit that hosts the festival.

This time of year, frozen lakes are a part of life here. The city was built on an isthmus — a thin strip of land between two bodies of water. Lake Mendota and Lake Monona border the city's historic downtown on either side, with the strip of land running about a mile wide at its thinnest. The lakes are visible from many places in town. In wintertime, ice fishing, skating, ice sailing and snowshoeing are all common sights.

Historically, people valued the ice for other reasons. "There's a long history of ice harvesting in this region," says Hilary Dugan, a limnologist — someone who studies inland waters — at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. "So [there was] just a lot of commercial activity on these lakes, cutting blocks of ice out of the lakes all winter."

Frozen lakes were so important to the city that records of when the ice froze each year go back more than 100 years. Today, there's even a contest where people guess the day Lake Mendota will freeze. On average, that date is getting later.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Hilary Dugan, a limnologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, poses for a portrait behind a hole she drilled on Lake Mendota during the city's annual Frozen Assets Festival on Feb. 7.

"We've actually lost about a month of lake ice duration here in Madison," says Dugan. And the ice that does form isn't always safe. "Traditionally, these were lakes that froze really safely every winter. And that's becoming less — we're less confident in that, going into the future."

As climate change accelerates, fluctuations in winter temperatures increase, which leads to unpredictable ice conditions. That was the case two years ago, in 2024, when the on-ice portion of the Frozen Assets Festival was cancelled. "At that point, it was just too warm. There were weird little things going on [on the ice], and so we called it to be on land," says Tye.

This year, Lake Mendota had over a foot of ice in early February, which was more than enough to hold the festival's 1,000-plus attendees. The event featured kite flyers, sky divers, ice hockey and the only 5K that takes place solely on ice.

Here is a selection of images from this year's festival:

Kayla Wolf for NPR / A competitor runs in ice skates during a 5K during the Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota on Feb. 7 in Madison, Wis.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Runners warm up before the annual Frozen Assets Festival's 5K.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Competitors run on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis., during the annual Frozen Assets Festival's 5K on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Lincoln Haldeman (right) and his sister Piper (center) measure ice thickness with Helen Schlimm (left), a researcher at UW-Madison's Center for Limnology, during a science demonstration at the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Bill Quackenbush, of Ho-Chunk Nation (right), teaches Praneeth Kolli (left) how to compete in the snow snake competition during the city's annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota. Snow snake is a traditional Indigenous winter sport where players slide handcrafted wooden sticks down a trench made of snow for distance.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / People skate during the Frozen Assets Festival at the Edgewater Hotel's ice rink on Saturday, Feb. 7, in Madison, Wis.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / A child plays in a sea of fish kites at the Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Tannia Serna (left) and Madeline Sudnick pose for a portrait with an owl kite on Lake Mendota during the annual Frozen Assets Festival.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / A skydiver glides through the air during the Frozen Assets Festival above Lake Mendota and Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / Tony Pavlak scoops slush off the water's surface in a hole drilled on Monona Bay while ice fishing.

Kayla Wolf for NPR / A blue gill and ice skimmer rest on the ice as Tony Pavlak ice fishes on Monona Bay.