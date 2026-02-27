Trump tries to flip the script on tariffs, Clintons try to deflect in Epstein deposition

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd invite Bloomberg managing editor Mario Parker and Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the latest news, including President Trump’s trip to Texas on Friday to sell his increasingly unpopular tariffs, and former President Bill Clinton’s deposition about his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR