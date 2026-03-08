Photos: Scenes from Jesse Jackson's homegoing services

Rev. Jesse Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, following a week of services including lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state capitol, a homegoing service on Friday at House of Hope megachurch that drew thousands of attendees, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Services for the civil rights leader, who died last month at the age of 84, culminated with a final private ceremony on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Chicago's south side.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Jesse Jackson Jr. addresses supporters during the homegoing service for his father, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago on Saturday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / A member of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition stands during homegoing services honoring the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Saturday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Supporters hold hands during a funeral service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / A supporter raises their hands during the funeral service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / The casket of the Rev. Jesse Jackson sits at the front of the sanctuary at the House of Hope on Friday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / An attendee raises a tambourine during a musical tribute at a public homegoing service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope on Friday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / An attendee holds a memorial program featuring the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope on Friday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Former President Barack Obama addresses mourners during a public homegoing service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope on Friday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former President Joe Biden attend a public homegoing service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope on Friday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Pallbearers remove the casket of the Rev. Jesse Jackson from a hearse outside the Rainbow PUSH Coalition ahead of homegoing services honoring the civil rights leader on Saturday.

Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Jacqueline Jackson, the widow of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is supported by her daughter Santita Jackson outside the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition following Jackson's homegoing service on Saturday.