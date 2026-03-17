How AI is changing warfare

Artificial intelligence is playing an important role in the war in Iran.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks about how it’s being used and how it is changing warfare with Paul Scharre, executive vice president at the Center for a New American Security. He’s also the author of the books “Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” and “Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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