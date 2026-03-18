Witness comes forward about rich tourists paying to kill civilians during the siege of Sarajevo

For years, reports have circulated about rich foreigners traveling to the besieged Bosnian capital of Sarajevo during the Balkan wars in the early 1990s and paying for the opportunity to kill innocent civilians.

For The Times, reporter Tom Kington spoke to a volunteer with a Bosnian Serb tank unit in the 1990s, who alleges he witnessed this so-called ‘Sarajevo safari’ in action.

Kington shares what he learned with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR