Discover Nature: Chronic Wasting Disease

Published November 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST
Discover Nature: Chronic Wasting Disease
The highlighted counties above are CWD mandatory sampling counties this year.

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation thanks hunters for their help in testing for Chronic Wasting Disease.

November 12th and 13th were the opening days of deer rifle season here in Missouri. In thirty-four counties across the state, that weekend also required any deer that were harvested to be brought to a testing station where their lymph nodes would be removed to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Over nineteen thousand and four hundred lymph node samples were taken, and for the weekend, over ninety-three thousand deer were harvested across the state. The top counties for deer harvested were Franklin, Texas, and Callaway counties. Of those counties, only deer harvested in Franklin County were required to be tested.

The Missouri Department of Conservation continues to work to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease as it is highly infectious, and all deer that are infected with this disease will die.

