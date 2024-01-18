Discover Nature: Fly Tying

This week on Discover Nature, don’t let the colder weather deter you from thinking about enjoying the outdoors! The winter is a wonderful time to stay indoors and prepare for the warmer weather, and the winter months provide ample time for learning new skills related to your outdoor hobbies.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at several fly-tying classes throughout central Missouri this winter and learn the skill of tying your own lures. Each of these courses are designed for beginners, and all necessary materials will be provided for free. This peaceful hobby allows for greater individualism in fishing, and there’s pride in knowing that you’ve caught a fish with a lure you made.

If you are interested in attending one of these events, be sure to go to mdc.mo.gov and look at the “events” tab. From there, you can search and register for events.