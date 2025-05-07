Discover Nature: Hunter Emergency Preparation Class

This week on Discover Nature, emergency situations can present challenges no matter where they happen. But they can be especially challenging if they occur while outdoors during activities like hunting or camping.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help outdoor recreationists be prepared for the unexpected with a virtual Hunter Emergency Preparation class Tuesday, May 13 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all ages.

Taught by staff from the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Louis, this class will focus on planning for unforeseen situations that may occur while hunting in the woods. The program is ideal for both new and experienced hunters, campers, and hikers.

“Anyone pursuing outdoor activities should understand that emergencies can happen,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “This class is set up to provide general knowledge of what to take and what preparations to make in case something happens,” he said.

This program will cover basic preparedness, which includes comparing different basic survival gear, first aid needs, fire starting techniques, improvised shelters, and the importance of leaving contact information before you go.

“When hunting, camping, or hiking you hope an emergency does not happen but if one occurs you want to be prepared,” Hertel said.

Hunter Emergency Preparation is a free online program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cr. Registrants should provide a valid e-mail address. Log in instructions will be provided by email the day of the program.