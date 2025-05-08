Discover Nature: Quail and Turkey Habitat Management

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the National Turkey Federation, Quail Forever, Missouri Soybean Association, and Midway Farms to host a landowner workshop about bobwhite quail and turkey habitat management. This free workshop will be held on April 4 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Midway Farms in Fayette.

Participants will spend the morning in a classroom-style setting before heading outdoors for the afternoon to look at existing examples of habitat improvement on Midway Farms. There will be discussion about grassland and woodland management techniques, precision agriculture, and cost-share programs. This event is open to all ages, and lunch will be provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ju. Questions about this event can be sent to Keith Ringler at keith.ringler@mdc.mo.gov. Midway Farms is located at 879 County Road 404 in Fayette.