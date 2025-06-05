Discover Nature: Native Plants and Pollinators

This week on Discover Nature, learn all about the benefits of native plants and pollinators with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) June 21 in Columbia. This free event will be held at MDC’s Central Regional Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The first part of this event will be held in a classroom where experienced instructors will teach participants about site preparation and management for native plants and pollinators along with the benefits of having a diverse population of both plants and pollinators. MDC staff will also present on how the agency can provide aid to landowners interested in implementing these practices. After the classroom portion, the event will move outdoors to work on plant identification, discuss management techniques, and to discuss and identify native pollinating insects.

This event is open to all ages, and registration is required on the MDC website. Questions about the event can be directed to Austin Dixon at austin.dixon@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.