Discover Nature: New Anglers Workshop

Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors! At this July 15 event, participants will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Staff will be present to assist newer anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees will not need a fishing permit to participate.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FR. Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

