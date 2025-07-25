© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: New Anglers Workshop

KBIA
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT

Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors! At this July 15 event, participants will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Staff will be present to assist newer anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees will not need a fishing permit to participate.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FR. Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.
Arts and Culture Discover NatureEnvironment
