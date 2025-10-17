Discover Nature: Adventure Day at Runge Conservation Nature Center

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites families to an Adventure Day at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on Oct. 4. This event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature several hands-on nature exploration and activity stations.

MDC has also partnered with KMOS PBS Kids to provide a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids’ Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Episodes of the show will also be playing throughout the event. This event is free for all ages, and no registration is required. Participants are invited to come and go as they please.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.