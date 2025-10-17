Discover Nature: Monarch Pollinator Event

Missouri’s pollinators serve as an important part of the ecosystem. Often overlooked, these critters work tirelessly to enable plants to reproduce and support a complex environmental food web. This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with Columbia Public Schools, is hosting an event on Sept. 17 to introduce you to the work of one of the most recognizable pollinators, the monarch butterfly. This free event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia.

Participants of this event are invited to explore the nature school property from 5-6 p.m., and then MDC staff will offer a presentation from 6-7 p.m.. This presentation will cover the Monarch Watch Tagging Program and how the public can get involved with the effort.

This event is designed for participants ages 4 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ok4. Questions about the event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

