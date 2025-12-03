Discover Nature: Strange-but-True

Missouri is home to some strange wildlife. And winter weather shows just how strange-but-true some native critters can be. Did you know that some frogs freeze nearly solidly in winter – and then thaw in the spring?! Some owls start nesting in January, and their eggs can survive temperatures of 10 degrees or below freezing! Ground squirrels sleep for six months – without waking up!

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites everyone to learn more about these and other strange-but-true animal facts by joining its Wild Webcast on Wildlife Weathering Winter on Wednesday, Dec. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. MDC Naturalist Sarah Easton will share fun facts about Missouri wildlife in winter – including information from the MDC book, Strange but True.

mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/reaeb5ed495fb39f98dd574dd5120fca0 and then join the webcast live at noon on Dec. 17. Participants will receive an email confirmation that includes information on how to join the webinar. Check junk mail or spam folders for registration confirmation.

Strange but True was adapted from the pages of MDC’s Xplor magazine and features 350 weird and wild facts and illustrations about creatures that inhabit Missouri. Buy it for $8.95 at MDC nature centers, through the MDC online Nature Shop at mdcnatureshop.com or by calling 877-521-8632. Applicable tax, shipping, and handling costs will apply.

