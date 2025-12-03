Discover Nature: Survival Skills Workshop

This week on Discover Nature, join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in an exciting journey through historic and primitive skills of survival during an upcoming program in Columbia.

Participants will learn about a variety of topics including native plant cordage, primitive hunting techniques and tools, and working with natural materials like hides, furs, and plants.

This free event will be held at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia on Dec. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at mdc.mo.gov.

Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov . The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.