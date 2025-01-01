Beer Book 2025
Redeem your beer book at 20 establishments across Mid-MO.
CoMo Beer Book RETURNS in support of KBIA-FM!
PRE-SALE IS NOW OPEN! Buy your book before December 5th and get $5 off!
20 Beers for $25! Buy a Beer Book and get 20 craft beers at 20 of CoMo's most popular establishments! Present your Beer Book, get a stamp, and get a complimentary drink at the establishments listed below.
PICK UP YOUR BEER BOOK STARTING DECEMBER 5TH at HITT ST. RECORDS OR TRYATHLETICS IN COMO!
Participating Establishments Include:
1839 Taphouse
44 Tavern at Midway Golf and Games
Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar
Irene's BBQ
Como Smoke and Fire North
Como Smoke and Fire South
Dive Bar
Silverball
WJ’s in Booneville
Broadway Brewery
Magnolia’s Whisky & Wine Bar
Shakespeares West
Shakespeare’s DT
Shakespeare’s South
Trail Stop Brewery
Flat Branch Pub and Brewing
Fretboard Coffee
The Pasta Factory
... and MORE!
KBIA specific link: https://www.cherrybombtickets.com/event?event_id=1615