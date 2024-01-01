Donation Portal

© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Capital Campaign

OUR NEEDS AND CAMPAIGN BUDGET


Item Cost
Tower Construction - Hard Costs $154,670
Tower & Building Construction – Soft Costs $67,376
Tower Construction - Transmitter Building $209,870
Antenna Bays and Feedline $130,686
HD Importer/Exporter $11,900
Transmitter $167,800
Point-to-Point Connection 11GHz band $35,970
Transmitter Power "Dummy Load" $9,063
FCC Fees and pattern study $5,000
TOTAL $792,335