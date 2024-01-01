Donation Portal
This is a Donation Portal to select how and where you want to donate to KBIA or Classical 90.5
OUR NEEDS AND CAMPAIGN BUDGET
|Item
|Cost
|Tower Construction - Hard Costs
|$154,670
|Tower & Building Construction – Soft Costs
|$67,376
|Tower Construction - Transmitter Building
|$209,870
|Antenna Bays and Feedline
|$130,686
|HD Importer/Exporter
|$11,900
|Transmitter
|$167,800
|Point-to-Point Connection 11GHz band
|$35,970
|Transmitter Power "Dummy Load"
|$9,063
|FCC Fees and pattern study
|$5,000
|TOTAL
|$792,335