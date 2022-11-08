Kendrick wins Boone County Presiding Commissioner seat

Democrat Kip Kendrick won the Boone County Presiding Commissioner seat Tuesday, with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote.

Kendrick beat out Republican Connie Leipard, who said she ran as a non-politician local business-owner.

There was a relaxed and optimistic atmosphere at Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food where friends, family and residents celebrated Kendrick’s win.

Kendrick and his team of interns knocked over 47,000 doors by the end of the campaign, he said. His priorities while campaigning included a focus on allocating the county’s $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and increasing county employee wages to address workforce shortages.

“There’s nothing that I would do differently. I don’t say this lightly,” Kendrick said. “I think we ran the best campaign in the state of Missouri.”

The Boone County Presiding Commissioner job was on the ballot this year after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.

The seat is one of the most powerful positions in the county and oversees the county’s budget, policies, departments and employees.

Kendrick is no stranger to public service in Boone County. He spent six years as a state representative for District 45 before stepping down from the role in late 2020 to become the chief of staff for Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City. In his previous campaigns for state representative, he said the race was never competitive.

Kendrick said he will now step away from his role as chief of staff to be presiding commissioner.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to unplug for a minute, reset and recharge for the next adventure, whatever that’s gonna be,” he said.

Mya Franklin, an MU political science student and intern for Kendrick, said she enjoyed feeling like she was helping a local politician, conversing with people she didn’t know and answering voters’ questions.

“You knock on every single door, get everybody outside and everybody voting because it’s crucial for our democracy, especially right now with women’s rights and everything,” Franklin said.

Kendrick moved to Columbia for college and stayed, then became the vice president of the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood Association and worked in administrative jobs for companies like Job Point and Boone County Family Resources.

His opponent, Leipard, has owned Quality Drywall Construction for over forty years and has spent the majority of her life in Columbia. During her campaign, Leipard’s son Micah has been been running Quality Drywall.

“Boone County is where my heart is,” Leipard said, “That’s the only reason i’m running. I really have no other desires besides serving the county.”

While campaigning, she advertised her position on several local and federal boards like the Boone County Children’s Services Board and the National Association of Women in Construction.

She prioritized public safety and said she wants to support first responders specifically because the departments are short-staffed. She also said she wants to ensure infrastructure projects are done as efficiently as possible and all agencies are communicating effectively to save money.

As the crowd dwindled at Leipard’s watch party, she thanked everyone that came and contributed to her campaign, but said there was a large gap in votes that she wasn’t sure she could make up.

“I’m an eternal optimist,” Leipard said, “I feel really good about what I’ve done for the race. I have no regrets.”