Public court documents to become digitally accessible in Missouri

Chief Justice Wilson said that technology has already “fundamentally changed how Missourians interact with their court system.”

He discussed how the eJuror system has helped to resolve traffic cases more efficiently, and accessing public court documents is about to become even easier.

“And, starting this July, we will begin making this same functionality available over the internet so Missourians can access public court documents when and where it’s most convenient for them.”

Chief Justice Wilson also said that virtual court appearances have become a permanent option in the early stages of criminal cases, and he asked the General Assembly to continue funding projects like these.

