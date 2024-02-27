© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Should non-public school families benefit from tax credits?

KBIA | By Alex Cox
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:16 PM CST
Representative Doug Richey speaking at a podium.
Dmitry Martirosov
Representative Richey emphasizes that his new tax credit bill will empower parents to make decisions about their child's education. "We’re taxing those parents as if they are being educated in that context,” he said.

Representative Doug Richey, a Republican from Excelsior Springs, presented a bill that he said “will make the money follow the students” to a House committee on Monday.

The bill would give families with students in non-public schools a tax credit for certain educational expenses. Those expenses include tuition, textbooks and tutoring services.

The bill does not include a reference to state accreditation for private schools. Richey said he would trust parents to pick a school that meets standards.

Richey said he wants to empower parents to make decisions about their child’s education.

“The money would’ve been spent anyway on those students. And quite frankly, we’re taxing those parents as if they are being educated in that context,” Richey said.

Critics of the bill say that it would take money away from the public sector and move it to the private sector.

Richey said that privatization is something the legislature does all the time.
Tags
Government education fundingmissouri politicsMissouri House
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a Junior in the Missouri School of Journalism. They're a reporter and producer for KBIA.
See stories by Alex Cox
Related Content