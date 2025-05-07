Public school funding takes centerstage in state budget debates

Time is running out for Missouri lawmakers to pass a budget as Friday’s deadline inches closer. At the center of debate is $300 million in funds suggested for Missouri's public schools.

The budget conference committee, featuring lawmakers appointed from both chambers, begins Wednesday. Legislators will have to decide where nearly 50 billion dollars of Missouri taxpayer money will be sent.

A key aspect of that spending is being allotted to public schools through the foundation formula, a school-by-school calculation of how much state funding is needed to provide basic public education services.

In his suggested budget, first-year Gov. Mike Kehoe rejected the calculated amount and favored spending $300 million dollars less than the formula calls for. Kehoe said he distrusts the way the formula was decided upon.

The Missouri House agreed with Kehoe's plan, but the Senate disagreed, arguing that fully-funded public schools should be the state’s main priority.

"The governor definitely has a lot of influence, especially in a super majority state like we have. But when we see the House and the Senate taking different positions, well, it will be so fascinating. That's where the drama comes in down here." House Budget Committee member Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia, said.

Steinhoff disagrees with the Governor's decision to underfund the formula. Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, which oversees the budget in the Senate, is on the same page.

Steinhoff argues debates will be thorough on Wednesday.

"There's still lots of personalities in the room and a lot of personalities that have differences of opinions on just even how to spend money," Steinhoff said.

Gov. Kehoe announced his plans for the foundation formula during his state of the state address in January. The announcement, Steinhoff said, took her by surprise.

"I was not expecting that they were not going to fully fund the foundation formula, especially after Senate Bill 727 passed last year. And there was such a push for that," Steinhoff said, "There was all the talk that we support public education. 'We support public education!' So it's pretty surprising to me to get in here and almost immediately find out we didn't mean fully funding the foundation formula."

Steinhoff said the debate also gives the legislature a chance to measure how much influence the first-year governor has.

"Really interesting to see how the governor goes through the budget because he can line item veto in the budget, he can't adjust things," Steinhoff said, "It'll be, I mean, going to be fascinating to see what comes out of conference to begin with."

Matt Michelson is the director of education policy at the Missouri State Teacher’s Association. He said the back-and-forth legislature is putting pressure on teachers.

"I think it's very disappointing for educators across the state when we've seen a legislature that's been committed to recruitment and retention issues for teachers, supporting, reading for students," Michelson said. "Then to see all of a sudden that $300 million is going to be left off the table by the legislature and the governor's plan."

If the formula were to be underfunded, according to Michels, the fallout would hit close to home, no matter where you live.

"It's going to be different for every district, just the way that each district is impacted differently by the formula," Michelson said. "It's going to impact students in their classrooms. It's going to impact teachers. It's going to impact the quality of teachers they have. It's going to increase student classroom sizes and it's going to impact the services that districts are able to provide to students and their families."

The Missouri General Assembly is required to pass a balanced budget by 6p.m. on Friday.