Learn from researchers and leaders from MU Health Care and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. KBIA’s Darren Hellwege explores the latest innovations in research and clinical care.
Dena Higbee, EdS, MS, CHSE on Advanced Simulation Models as part of Health Care Provider Training
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dena Higbee, the Executive Director of the Sheldon Clinical Simulation Center. They provide technologically advanced simulation models as part of training health care providers in a wide range of techniques. Learn more about the center here: https://medicine.missouri.edu/centers-institutes-labs/shelden-simulation-center/about/partners-and-staff