Science and Technology
Innovations in Health Care from the University of Missouri
Learn from researchers and leaders from MU Health Care and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. KBIA’s Darren Hellwege explores the latest innovations in research and clinical care.

Dena Higbee, EdS, MS, CHSE on Advanced Simulation Models as part of Health Care Provider Training

KBIA | By Darren Hellwege
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
MobileSim Clinical Simulation Training

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dena Higbee, the Executive Director of the Sheldon Clinical Simulation Center. They provide technologically advanced simulation models as part of training health care providers in a wide range of techniques. Learn more about the center here: https://medicine.missouri.edu/centers-institutes-labs/shelden-simulation-center/about/partners-and-staff

Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
See stories by Darren Hellwege