© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science and Technology
MU-Health-Care-Square.png
Innovations in Health Care from the University of Missouri
Learn from researchers and leaders from MU Health Care and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. KBIA’s Darren Hellwege explores the latest innovations in research and clinical care.

Kathleen Quinn, PhD on MU's Rural Track Pipeline Program

KBIA | By Darren Hellwege
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT
Kathleen Quinn, PhD, the Associate Dean of Student Health
Justin Kelley
/

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Kathleen Quinn, PhD, the Associate Dean of Student Health, about MU's Rural Track Pipeline Program, which is addressing the shortage of doctors in rural areas of our state. You can learn more about the program here: https://medicine.missouri.edu/offices-programs/education/rural-scholars-program/rural-track-pipeline-program

Tags
Science and Technology MU Health
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
See stories by Darren Hellwege