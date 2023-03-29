Learn from researchers and leaders from MU Health Care and the University of Missouri School of Medicine. KBIA’s Darren Hellwege explores the latest innovations in research and clinical care.
Kathleen Quinn, PhD on MU's Rural Track Pipeline Program
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Kathleen Quinn, PhD, the Associate Dean of Student Health, about MU's Rural Track Pipeline Program, which is addressing the shortage of doctors in rural areas of our state. You can learn more about the program here: https://medicine.missouri.edu/offices-programs/education/rural-scholars-program/rural-track-pipeline-program