Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host vaccination clinic Friday

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday.

The department reports the clinic will be held at Daniel Boone Regional Library from 2 to 5 p.m.

The clinic is open to walk-ins, and no appointments are needed. But pre-registration is available online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration.

The flu vaccine is available for free for those aged six months to 18 years. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

The cost of the flu vaccine for those 19 and older will vary depending on insurance coverage. Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for those without insurance.

A list of the insurance providers accepted through the VaxCare billing system can be found at CoMo.gov/Health/Clinical-Services.

For those without insurance, the cost of the vaccine is $25.

Additional vaccination opportunities are available with other vaccinators.

More information can be found by visiting vaccines.gov.