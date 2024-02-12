Columbia Regional Airport offers additional flights to Chicago, Dallas

The Columbia Regional Airport announced in a a City of Columbia Press Releaseon Monday, Feb. 12 that American Airlines will offer additional flights to Chicago O’Hare and Dallas Fort Worth International Airports. The new flight to Chicago will begin April 4, and an additional flight to Dallas will begin on June 5.



Four flights to Dallas and three flights to Chicago will be available each day.

With an increased number of travelers and demand for flights, a spokesperson from the Columbia Regional Airport said they are excited to partner with American Airlines to offer more flights to travelers across the mid-Missouri region.

The additional flights are being offered to increase opportunity and convenience for travelers to get to their destination sooner.

