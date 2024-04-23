Valentine's Law increases penalty for fleeing arrest

Both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly have passed bills that increase the penalty for attempting to flee from law enforcement. The potential law is named for Tony Valentine, a St. Louis detective killed in 2021.

Many uniformed officers gathered in a Senate committee room to show support for the potential law named after Valentine, who they called their "fallen brother." Valentine's Law increases the penalty for attempting to flee from law enforcement to a felony.

Jason Law is a lieutenant colonel in the St. Louis County Police Department. He said roughly 3,000 people fled from officers within his division of patrol in the last year. Law said this not only endangers the lives of officers but the public as well.

"Tony's son Jaylen is in the academy," Law said. "This law would probably help protect him as well."

Republican Justin Sparks is from Wildwood and sponsors the bill. Sparks said there is a provision that allows for people to find a well lit and safe place to park while being pulled over.