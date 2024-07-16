© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Audio Slideshow: Women aviators come together at Air Race Classic

KBIA | By Anna Spidel
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
The 'Bronco Baddies' - a team of three collegiate pilots from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI - quickly refuels during their stop in Moberly. The team landed and had to quickly calculate whether they could make it to their next stop in Nebraska before sundown - a feat they decided to take on.
1 of 12  — shared image (42).jpeg
The 'Bronco Baddies' - a team of three collegiate pilots from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI - quickly refuels during their stop in Moberly. The team landed and had to quickly calculate whether they could make it to their next stop in Nebraska before sundown - a feat they decided to take on.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
A small plane with the Air Race sits next to a large cropduster at Omar N. Bradley airport.
2 of 12  — shared image (34).jpeg
A small plane with the Air Race sits next to a large cropduster at Omar N. Bradley airport.
Cameron Gromek / KBIA
The 'Flying Phins' - Grace Whitney (left), and Harper Meehan (right) - a team from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida, sign their names on a commemorative map on the tarmac. The young pilots are 19 and 20 years old, respectively, and finished 16th in the collegiate division.
3 of 12  — shared image (37).jpeg
The 'Flying Phins' - Grace Whitney (left), and Harper Meehan (right) - a team from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida, sign their names on a commemorative map on the tarmac. The young pilots are 19 and 20 years old, respectively, and finished 16th in the collegiate division.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
A pilot from the the 'Prescott Whiskey Row Racers - Blue', a collegiate team from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, tows their Cessna 172S NAV III aircraft to its overnight resting place on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport.
4 of 12  — shared image (44).jpeg
A pilot from the the 'Prescott Whiskey Row Racers - Blue', a collegiate team from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, tows their Cessna 172S NAV III aircraft to its overnight resting place on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport.
Cameron Gromek / KBIA
Volunteers talk with racers on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. Racers were given gift bags and water upon arrival, and volunteers assisted with helping them stay comfortable and ready to race.
5 of 12  — shared image (41).jpeg
Volunteers talk with racers on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. Racers were given gift bags and water upon arrival, and volunteers assisted with helping them stay comfortable and ready to race.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
A Piper PA-28R-180 aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. The plane is affectionately called "The Blue-Footed Booby", and is flown by a veteran racing team of the same name.
6 of 12  — shared image (39).jpeg
A Piper PA-28R-180 aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. The plane is affectionately called "The Blue-Footed Booby", and is flown by a veteran racing team of the same name.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
The entrance to Omar N. Bradley regional airport in Moberly, Missouri.
7 of 12  — shared image (45).jpeg
The entrance to Omar N. Bradley regional airport in Moberly, Missouri.
Cameron Gromek / KBIA
The Diamond DA40 aircraft flown by the 'Blue Raiders' - a collegiate team from Middle Tennessee State University comprised of Alyssa Smith, Rachel Frankenberger, and Hailey Harrison - sits at its overnight resting place on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley regional airport.
8 of 12  — shared image (43).jpeg
The Diamond DA40 aircraft flown by the 'Blue Raiders' - a collegiate team from Middle Tennessee State University comprised of Alyssa Smith, Rachel Frankenberger, and Hailey Harrison - sits at its overnight resting place on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley regional airport.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
A small plane with the Air Race sits next to a large cropduster at Omar N. Bradley airport.
9 of 12  — shared image (34).jpeg
A small plane with the Air Race sits next to a large cropduster at Omar N. Bradley airport.
Cameron Gromek / KBIA
Grace Whitney of the Flying Phins exits their Cessna Skyhawk aircraft after the team landed at Omar N. Bradley airport.
10 of 12  — shared image (36).jpeg
Grace Whitney of the Flying Phins exits their Cessna Skyhawk aircraft after the team landed at Omar N. Bradley airport.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
An aircraft marshall directs planes on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. The marshalls were tasked with directing race traffic while also managing regular traffic through the airport, which is used by several cropdusters and other small planes.
11 of 12  — shared image (38).jpeg
An aircraft marshall directs planes on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley airport. The marshalls were tasked with directing race traffic while also managing regular traffic through the airport, which is used by several cropdusters and other small planes.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
A Piper Aerostar aircraft sits on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley Airport. After racers make the decision to stay overnight, they must tow their plane and secure it on the tarmac.
12 of 12  — shared image (35).jpeg
A Piper Aerostar aircraft sits on the tarmac at Omar N. Bradley Airport. After racers make the decision to stay overnight, they must tow their plane and secure it on the tarmac.
Anna Spidel / KBIA
Scroll down for an audio postcard and photo slideshow from the 47th Annual Air Race Classic


To view the full audio transcript, click here
AIRRACE_4.mp4
Tags
KBIA News Top Storiesmoberlyplanesairportrace
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a health reporter for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk. A proud Michigander, Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. Previously, she worked with member station Michigan Radio as an assistant producer on Stateside.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Related Content