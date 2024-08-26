MU officials ask public-facing employees to work from home ahead of football game

The University of Missouri has asked some of its approximately 11,000 employees to work from home this Thursday in preparation for the first football game of the season, but officials don’t know how many people will be affected.

MU sent a mass email last week requesting “non-public-facing” employees work remotely all day, anticipating increased traffic due to the 7 p.m. football game against Murray State University.

MU Associate Director of Public Affairs Travis Zimpfer, clarified which roles are considered publicly facing, and are therefore permitted to work on campus Thursday.

“Public facing roles include those involved in classroom activities, service roles, like those in dining and at the Mizzou store, as well as some of our clinical and research employees," Zimpfer said.

Zimpfer said any employees who feel their position falls in a gray area should discuss their plans with their supervisor. He also said he doesn’t anticipate any lost productivity.

“I don’t think there would be any reason for that,” Zimpfer said. “Especially due to everything that we went through due to COVID a couple of years ago, folks know how to work flexibly.”

Zimpfer’s sentiment is consistent with recent research about remote work. A study from Stanford University showed that employees who work a hybrid schedule are just as productive as those who are in the office full time.

Some on-campus parking permit holders might be asked to move their cars for the day and the university says they will email those permit holders more information before the game. Those impacted will need to vacate their assigned parking lots by 3 p.m. on Thursday and move them back to their original spots by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Special shuttles will be running from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday to help students who are moving their cars.