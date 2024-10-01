Ballot Issues and Convenience May Drive College Students' Voting Choices

Out-of-state college students in the upcoming election might have reasons to vote in Missouri in the upcoming general election.

According to Marilyn McLeod, the president of League of Women Voters Missouri , there are six state-wide amendments in Missouri that could be appealing to young voters.

“There is a ballot issue related to reproductive health and there's a ballot issue related to raising of minimum wage and providing paid leave,” McLeod said. “Those could be of interest to students.”

It also may be easier to vote in Missouri as voters can cast their ballots on election day close to where they live.

Logan Kuykendall is the president of Associated Students of University of Missouri and said that it can be more convenient for students to vote in Boone County than their home states since they can vote on campus.

“If you vote here in Boone County, you will be able to vote in the Memorial Union come election day. We will have golf carts running around campus and to the County Clerk's office downtown to drive students to polling locations so Memorial,” Kuykendall said.

The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement found in 2016 that out-of-state students who registered in the state of their college were more likely to vote than students who registered in their home state.

Out-of-state students who choose to vote in Missouri need a government ID and proof of address to receive a provisional ballot. Those who choose to vote in a different state can vote early in person or through an absentee ballot.