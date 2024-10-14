Missouri wine grape growers face smaller harvests

Many grape farmers and wine producers across the state of Missouri are facing reduced yields after another year of sporadic frost throughout the Spring. In some instances farmers are expecting crops 40%-60% smaller than normal.

Director of the University of Missouri Grape and Wine Institute’s viticulture program Dean Volenberg said that while the frost has been a problem in four out of the past six growing seasons, it isn’t likely to greatly impact the quality of the wine.

“Some people had a very good year as far as yield, and others had a smaller reduced yield. But all in all the grape quality across the state is very very good, so we’re hoping and we’ll know in a few more weeks. The vintage should be very good.”

Sporadic frost mixed during the first warm days of Spring damaged some fruitful buds and prevented them from maturing into full grapes ready for harvest.

“That kind of climate is more similar to what we’re seeing in Colorado, and they experience this all the time. This kind of weather pattern is becoming more normal for grape growers in the state of Missouri,” Volenberg said.

To mitigate the changing early Spring climate here in Missouri, Volenberg said grape producers are looking to plant grape varieties that naturally bud later and new grape producers should be very careful with site selection.

