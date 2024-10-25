Palestinian student group looks for allies after parade dustup

One week after the University of Missouri denied the student group Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine from marching in the annual homecoming parade, the group’s leaders say they haven’t heard more from the school about its decision-making.

MU spokesman Christopher Ave said UM System President Mun Choi’s decision was based on ensuring public safety, and that the school has allowed the group other spaces to air its views.

“We have worked with members of the MSJP to ensure that they have been able to express their views in dozens of public events on our campus, including marches, lectures and panel discussions,” Ave said.

But MSJP President Isleen Atallah said her group is looking to work with others representing marginalized communities, to amplify their collective voices.

“I think our first step right now is looking to work with various other student organizations that have experienced the same type of racism or nonchalantness, hypocrisy – I don’t know what you can even call it," Atallah said. "It really just speaks to a bigger problem and the atmosphere as a whole at Mizzou."

Ave said Choi has offered to meet with MSJP leaders. However, MSJP officials point out Choi has already failed to attend at least one previously-scheduled meeting with them.

"The administration needs to work on fostering a more inclusive and open community an atmosphere where me wearing a Keffiyeh (a traditional Palestinian headdress) or me doing the Dabke (a Palestinian dance) isn't considered a threat to public safety," Atallah said.

MSJP planned to perform the Dabke at the parade and hand out treats.

