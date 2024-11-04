© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
KBIA analysis: About 20% of Missouri voters cast early ballots

KBIA | By Sophia Anderson,
Claire KespohlStan Jastrzebski
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:50 PM CST
A picture of a sign outside a polling location which reads "vote here."
KBIA phoned every Missouri county Monday to check in on early voting totals.

As no-excuse absentee voting concludes today across Missouri, a KBIA analysis shows it's likely that more than 600,000 voters have already cast ballots.

That represents about one of every five registered voters in the state electing to vote in advance of Election Day. That includes more than 200,000 people in St. Louis County, more than 35,000 near Springfield in Greene County and 28,000 in Boone County.

This is the first presidential election where Missouri has allowed no-excuse, in-person absentee balloting ahead of Election Day. Polls will be open tomorrow between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be allowed to cast ballots.

KBIA reporters Sophia Anderson and Claire Kespohl called all 113 Missouri counties, as well as St. Louis City, as early voting was wrapping up Monday. Click here for the numbers given to them by 85 of Missouri's counties.
Sophia Anderson is a journalism and sociology double-major, emphasizing in investigative and data reporting for digital and radio.
Claire Kespohl is a Junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism with an emphasis in cross-platform editing and producing.
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
