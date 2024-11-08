Columbia to install EV charging stations

The Columbia City Council has authorized $3.6 million in grant funding to build electric vehicle charging stations around the city . The project will see 24-26 ports at charging stations added across three locations in downtown Columbia and at the Columbia Regional Airport.

Eric Hempel, manager of the city’s Office of Sustainability, said the project is a key part of the city’s climate action adaptation plan.

“This really helps us move forward and provide publicly available charging infrastructure and in places where charging infrastructure might not be installed by businesses and property owners,” Hempel said.

Funding for the chargers comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant program. Columbia has already applied for a second grant from the program, but has not yet received approval. Construction of the chargers will be outsourced, but the city has yet to accept a bid from a specific company.

Residents will be charged a fee to use the stations, but Hempel said an exact rate has not been determined.

“We want to make them cost competitive, so we can provide them for as long as possible,” Hempel said.

The city has significantly expanded its fleet of electric vehicles this year, including the addition of six fully electric city buses.

Hempel said the city does not know how many electric vehicles are in Boone County, but hopes programs like this will give city leaders a better idea of where to allocate resources as they expand electric infrastructure going forward.

“We have frequent conversations about the impact of a shift to electrification which is key to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, especially as the grid gets greener and less carbon intensive,” Hempel said. “That electrification switch is gonna require new and different planning.”

The program will be partially funded by a 20% local match, totaling $902,677 in city cash.

Hempel estimates the charging capacity across the city will be as follows:



The Short Street garage will have four level-two charging ports and two DC fast charging ports

The Fifth and Walnut garage will have 14 level-two charging ports.

Columbia Public Library’s parking lot will have four level-two charging ports.

Columbia Regional Airport will have 2-4 DC fast charging ports.

Columbia Public Library will own and operate the chargers in its parking lot. Daniel Boone Regional Library P.R Director Mitzi St. John said, "One of the goal statements listed in our 2023-2025 strategic plan is "Demonstrate commitment to environmental sustainability." Partnering with the City of Columbia to bring more EV charging stations to our community fits into our strategic plan.”

Hempel expects substantial completion of the project by June.



