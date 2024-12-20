New transmission projects planned for Missouri and Upper Midwest

One of the regional transmission companies that move electricity through Missouri is planning for hundreds of miles of new power lines.

Last week, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, the regional transmission operator that covers northeast Missouri and the Upper Midwest, approved what the company calls “the largest portfolio of transmission projects in the nation’s history” at a cost of more than $30 billion.

MISO spokesperson Brandon Morris said the new lines are necessary for electric reliability and to move more renewable energy.

“As we have more resources coming on the grid, we'll need to make sure that we have enough transmission to move the resources from where they're being generated to where they're being consumed,” Morris said.

Morris said the transmission project approval was part of the annual transmission expansion planning process that the company undergoes with member utilities and state regulators.

The 488 projects that span more than 5,000 miles across 15 states will now go through each state’s regulatory approval process.

“We want to reduce transmission congestion by developing more transmission lines,” Morris said.

Morris said there is an influx of wind and solar power plants being developed in the northwest part of the company’s territory in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa. These transmission lines aim to get that electricity to load centers such as St. Louis — areas that consume large amounts of energy.

“If you think about the electric power grid as a highway … the bigger the highway, the more traffic you can move,” he said. “So the larger the transmission facilities, the more electricity you can move.”

MISO has approved about 50 power line projects in Missouri that span approximately 176 miles.

MISO The MISO Board of Directors unanimously approved what the company calls "the largest portfolio of transmission projects in the nation’s history." The 488 projects span more than 5,000 miles across 15 states.

Renew Missouri, a renewable energy advocacy group based in Columbia, supports the transmission proposal.

“Yes, the price tag is steep. Yes, utilities that belong to MISO are going to have to pay it,” Renew Missouri Executive Director James Owen said. “But the cost of a failure to the grid, a failure to have reliable transmission, is going to be far worse.”

Owen said transmission upgrades are key to tapping clean energy's potential in this country.

“Clean energy is made in rural agrarian areas, and for that to be delivered where it needs to be used we're going to need to have transmission lines,” Owen said.

Owen said many wind and solar energy projects face delays when it's time to connect to the electricity grid. Additionally, energy demand is growing.

“Right now, we just do not have the transmission makeup in this country that we need, and that's only going to get worse,” Owen said.

The proposed transmission projects still require approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission and must go through individual regulatory processes on the county level.

Transmission projects in Missouri and throughout the country often face controversy for building on private property and through wildlife habitats.

“It is unpopular. It causes a lot of stress for landowners,” Owen said. “I am very hopeful that people understand the need for this power is going to have to be balanced with those individual property rights.”